Police looking for 2 people in connection with Atlanta theater shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released surveillance video with the hopes of finding two people they are looking for in connection with a movie theater shooting that happened over the weekend.

Officers said the shooting happened at the AMC Camp Creek 14 on Princeton Lakes Parkway off of Camp Creek Parkway just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to a nearby Walgreens parking lot where a woman was in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound in her shoulder.

The couple told officers they were inside the theater when "another party behind them were being loud." The report said the victim told them to be quiet and that's when an argument began.

"Minutes later one gunshot was heard inside the movie theater," the police report said.

When the victim realized she had been shot, they left the movie theater and went to the nearby Walgreens.

On Wednesday, APD released a surveillance video of a man and a woman. The video shows them at the concession stand.

"The male in the black jacket brandished a handgun from the female’s purse and shot her (the victim) in the shoulder," APD said.