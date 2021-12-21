1 hurt in AMC Phipps Plaza shooting: Police

Atlanta Police said the person was taken to a nearby hospital.

ATLANTA — One person was hurt after gunfire went off in an Atlanta movie theater, according to investigators.

Officers with Atlanta Police Department said they rushed to the AMC Phipps Plaza 14 in the city's Buckhead neighborhood Sunday around 11 p.m.

Police the shooting stemmed from an argument about a seat at the movie theater. An individual got upset, pulled out a gun, and shot the victim, according to authorities.