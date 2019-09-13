ATLANTA — More details have been released about the man who police said was behind the wheel of a stolen car and crashed it in an attempt to escape Atlanta Police.

Authorities in another jurisdiction said that vehicle was taken from the home of a murder victim. The 29-year-old man who was driving also has a lengthy criminal history, according to Atlanta Police.

After a wild chain of events Wednesday, authorities took 29-year-old Jonathan Maurice Rice into custody.

This all started Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when Atlanta Police officers saw a black car that had been stolen out of Clayton County and was flagged as armed and dangerous. Atlanta Police said they requested assistance from an air unit. Once they tried to conduct a traffic stop near Chappell Road and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, the suspect attempted to escape.

APD said the driver - Rice - crossed into on-coming traffic and hit a car. The collision, however, didn't stop him. Police said he lost control and went into the parking lot near an American Deli on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway where he struck a parked vehicle which, in turn, hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pinned to the wall of the restaurant and taken to Grady Hospital in serious condition with injuries to his lower extremities.

The crash also caused damage to the side of the restaurant itself where a video shows bricks and debris scattered in the parking area where it happened.

The series of events unfolded quickly, just within a half of a mile of the attempted traffic stop. APD said as officers saw how reckless the driver was, they decided to back off and let the air unit track his movements, but that's when he crashed.

11Alive confirmed Thursday from Clayton County Police that the vehicle used during this crime was stolen from a murder victim's home. It's a case that they are still actively investigating.

Atlanta Police said because of the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries and the fact the accident involved a vehicle that ran from officers, the Georgia State Patrol was called in to take over the investigation into the accidents.

Jonathan Maurice Rice

Fulton County

There were also passengers in the vehicle with Rice, who police said were not charged in the incident. They sustained minor injuries.

Rice is charged with theft by receiving a stolen auto, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, four counts felony criminal damage, serious injury by motor vehicle, aggravated battery, two counts of failure to render aid, two counts of hit-and-run, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and obstruction.

Investigators added that Rice has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault, hijacking of a motor vehicle and false imprisonment.

He was taken to the Fulton County jail. The investigation is ongoing.

