1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says

Police said that they had a suspect in custody.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead.

Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road.

Police located a deceased man with apparent gunshot wounds and were able to identify and find a suspect, they said.

Investigators believe the two men knew one another and said the suspect is detained as the investigation continues.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.