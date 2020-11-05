Analyzing the videos associated with the Ahmaud Arbery case

There are four videos that have been taken and associated with various aspects of the Arbery case.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — There are four publicly-released videos tied to the shooting death of unarmed jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick on Feb. 23.

A father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, have been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with Arbery's death.

First Video

The first of the four videos was taken from a truck driving behind Arbery as he jogged in a Brunswick subdivision and was confronted by the McMichaels.

That particular video showed Arbery running down the street toward the truck with the McMichaels, which was blocking the middle of the roadway.

Arbery attempted to go around the truck on the right and continue on his way when his way was blocked by one of the McMichaels holding a weapon.

After this, three shots can be heard, with Arbery falling to the ground after the final shot sounds.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said on Friday that the video was "an important piece of evidence," when it came to arresting and charging the McMichaels.

The person who took the video was also being investigated in connection with the McMichaels, according to Reynolds.

Second Video

In the second video, Gregory and Travis McMichael can be seen being led away from their family home by agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, May 7.

The GBI were handed the case on Wednesday morning, May 6, and less than 36 hours later, the two men were taken into custody, according to Reynolds.

The video of the two men being taken into custody by the GBI was taken by a neighbor from across the street.

Third Video

The third video surfaced over the weekend and allegedly shows Arbery running down the street before entering the house under construction on the day of the shooting incident that took his life.

The video, which came from a surveillance camera across the street from the home under construction, shows a figure dressed in white -- allegedly Arbery -- running down the street before slowing down and entering the home under construction.

The timestamp at that point is about 2:08 p.m.

Less than one minute later, the figure emerges from the front door of the home and either goes around the back or enters what appears to be the garage of the home.

At about 2:12 p.m., a figure from another home on the opposite side of the street comes out of a home and is appears to be looking into the home under construction.

The figure inside the home under construction emerges and continues down the street at 2:13 p.m.

The person from across the street walks down the street, away from the camera at about 2:15 p.m., before walking back toward his home a couple of minutes later.

At 2:27 p.m., multiple first responder's vehicles, including EMTs and several police vehicles pass by, stopping briefly in front of the house under construction, before speeding along further down the street.

Fourth Video

A fourth video has surfaced showing a view from inside the home under construction. In that video -- provided by our Jacksonville sister station, WTLV, a male figure, that appears to be Arbery, walks in, looks around, then exits.

The video allegedly was taken on the day of the shooting and only shows the view inside the structure for a few moments.

An attorney for the homeowners released a statement that indicated that they had no relationship with the McMichaels.