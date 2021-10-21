Mother of teen killed outside Atlanta pool hopes for arrest

Atlanta Police said Fernando Felton is wanted for his role in the July 24 shooting death of 17-year-old Jakari Dillard.

ATLANTA — The mother of a teenage boy who was killed over the summer at a city pool hopes police find a person wanted in connection with the case.

The teen's mother, Courtney Dillard, said her family is still haunted by what happened to her son.

"My kids are tormented by it," she explained. "My 4-year-old daughter goes to sleep crying. She says, ‘I just want to give him a hug. I want to give him a hug.'"

Officers were called to the Anderson Park pool that evening to respond to the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital but died. Authorities said their preliminary investigation revealed there was an argument, which escalated to gunfire.

APD said within three days of the shooting, they obtained a murder arrest for Felton. Now, investigators are asking the public to help find him.

Courtney Dillard hopes he is arrested soon.

“I just want him caught. With him on the street, it’s making it even worse. It’s hard knowing that he’s still out there. We have to go to a graveyard to see my son. I’ll never be able to get my son back," she said.

She said when she goes by the pool, it brings her back to that day he died. Courtney tries to hold on to the happy memories of Jakari.

“He was a very fun person, caring," she said. "He was great with his hands. He loved the pool. He was family-oriented, very funny, would light up any room."