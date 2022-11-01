Newnan man convicted on murder charges after deadly DeKalb County apartment shootout

Angelo Lenon had planned to steal drugs from the home, prosecutors said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Newnan man accused in the deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery has been convicted on murder charges.

DeKalb County's district attorney announced Angelo Lenon's verdict on Tuesday.

The jury found the 25-year-old guilty on several charges Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Daishone Flagg, 23, and Jeremie Tyson, 26.

Lenon is accused of conspiring with Andrew Barkley, 23, in March 2019. The two were at Vineyard Walk Apartments off Interstate 20 and Flat Shoals Parkway where Flagg and Tyson were visiting at the time, police said.

Lenon and Barkley allegedly texted each other about a photo of drugs that was posted on social media. Lenon planned to meet with Barkley the next day to rob the drugs, police said.

Barkley's girlfriend dropped him off at a park across from the nearby middle school where he got into Lenon's car and then they both headed to the apartment complex, prosecutors said. Around 1:30 a.m. on March 14, 2019, the two entered the apartment with guns and shot Tyson and Flagg, the only two inside the unit according to authorities.

Flagg was shot in the forehead with a pistol and Tyson was shot in the back with a shotgun, according to the district attorney's office. Tyson was able to fire shots and struck Barkley as he and Lenon ran out of the door. Tyson left the apartment and collapsed in the grass when he called 911, prosecutors said. He and Flagg were taken to Grady Hospital where they both died.

However, Barkley collapsed in the main road of the apartment complex while trying to run away from the scene. Police found him unresponsive -- he later died in the hospital, authorities said.

Lenon called Barkley's girlfriend to see if she knew about him, and he confessed their plan for the robbery was a bust - admitting Barkley was shot and killed, according to the district attorney's office. She shared this information with Barkley's family who contacted police. Lenon was then arrested a few days after the drug heist in Newnan.

Years after the deadly attempted armed robbery, a jury found Lenon, now 25, guilty of two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.