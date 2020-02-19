PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Fort Valley police have made an arrest in connection with the Anitra Gunn case.

According to Facebook post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety page, 23-year-old DeMarcus Little was arrested for an incident that happened on February 5. Police say Little allegedly smashed windows at Gunn's apartment and slashed her car's tires.

According to the Fort Valley Police Department, Little is charged with Criminal Damage to Property. He is not charged in connection with Gunn's death.

The Police Department was assisted by the Peach County Sheriff's Office and the GBI.

