FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The death of Anitra Gunn, a Fort Valley State University college student from Atlanta, has been ruled a homicide, officials confirmed.

The Peach County Sheriff confirmed Anitra Gunn died by homicide, according to a GBI autopsy, but said the cause of death is not being released, pending toxicology reports.

Police said Gunn - a 2016 graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta - was last seen on Feb. 14 at around 11:30 a.m. She spoke to her father that day and he said he wished her a happy Valentine's Day.

Just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, her body was found about 150 yards off Greer Road in a wooded area, Peach County Sheriff Terry W. Deese said in a press conference. He added that her body was partially covered, as if "someone tried to hide it."

The Peach County Sheriff said the only person of interest in the case was Gunn's boyfriend, Demarcus Little, but he has not been charged in the homicide.

He was charged in the vandalism of Gunn's car and apartment. A 1 p.m. hearing is scheduled for Friday in Peach County Superior Court.

Chris Gunn, Antira's father, said he was thankful for the search efforts for his daughter and that they are still trying to process the devastating news.

