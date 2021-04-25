Passenger shot in car driving on Downtown Connector, woman tells APD

This is one of at least nine shootings on interstates in the metro Atlanta area this year.

ATLANTA — Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to Piedmont Hospital where a person arrived with a gunshot wound, they said.

The victim told Atlanta Police officers that she was in the back seat of her friend's car while they were driving along I-75/85 when an unknown vehicle flashed its lights several times before approaching the side of them and firing a single shot into the car.

The victim was transported by her friend to the hospital and was listed as stable; however, her exact condition is unknown.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Black Lexus SUV, with no further description from police.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify anyone involved, police told 11Alive.

This is one of at least twelve shootings on interstates in the metro Atlanta area this year.