Dalton man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for child molestation

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for child molestation. A Whitfield County jury convicted the Dalton native on March 3.
Anthony Marshall Ponders was sentenced on Tuesday by a Superior Court judge to 19 years in prison and one year of probation, District Attorney Bert Poston said in a press release.
The DA said a family member saw the 55-year-old expose himself to a child. The family member then called the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.
Thirteen other witnesses were called in Ponders' trial, said the release, including a previous victim who Ponders had sexually assaulted as a child.