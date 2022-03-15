x
Crime

Dalton man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for child molestation

The Whitfield County man exposed himself to an underage child, the DA said.
Anthony Marshall Ponders has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for child molestation.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for child molestation. A Whitfield County jury convicted the Dalton native on March 3.

Anthony Marshall Ponders was sentenced on Tuesday by a Superior Court judge to 19 years in prison and one year of probation, District Attorney Bert Poston said in a press release.

The DA said a family member saw the 55-year-old expose himself to a child. The family member then called the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

Thirteen other witnesses were called in Ponders' trial, said the release, including a previous victim who Ponders had sexually assaulted as a child. 

