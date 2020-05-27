2 charged with murder in connection to double shooting of sisters

Police said the shooting was sparked by an argument.

ATLANTA — Two people face murder charges after a shooting last Friday left one woman shot and another dead. Antonio Martin, 41, and Samantha Gardner, 29, both face charges in connection with the deadly shooting, which police said was sparked by an argument.

According to police, officers responded to Fairburn Road SW around 8:30 p.m. May 22 after getting reports of two women shot. When police arrived to the gas station, they found Shadeeah Melton and Fatima Jefferson had been shot multiple times. Both women were taken to the hospital, but Melton, 35, did not survive.

Family of the woman told 11Alive Melton and Jefferson were sisters. Aisha Jefferson said she wants to see justice for both of her sisters.

PHOTOS: Woman seeks justice for her 2 sisters 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"Life is just so fragile. You don't realize it until something is taken away from you, so close to you," Aisha told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez.

Police said Martin and Gardner both turned themselves over to authorities May 26 and were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Martin is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gardner is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a felony.