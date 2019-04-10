ATLANTA — Investigators are trying to find the people involved in a shooting that left a man dead Thursday evening.

Atlanta Police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW around 8 p.m. to respond to a fight and shooting.

"Once they arrived at the apartment complex they located a male who had been shot at least one time and was deceased on scene," said Lt. Andrea Webster.

As officers arrived, the crowd began dispersing.

"So we are not entirely sure what took place, except that onlookers were able to tells us there was some sort of party and altercation - a verbal altercation - that escalated to gunfire," Webster said.

There was a large crowd there, but police said no other injuries have been reported.

"We don't know if our victim was returning fire or if they were just shot by one person or multiple people," Webster added. "We really don't know the circumstances at this point."

Officers are collecting evidence and canvassing the area, but they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call APD or Crime Stoppers.

