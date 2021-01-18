Man left in wheelchair after 2019 shooting dies; Suspect now charged with murder

The victim, 38-year-old Larry Jones, died more than a year after the shooting, APD said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in 2019.

The victim, 38-year-old Larry Jones, died in November of 2020, more than a year after the shooting.

Officers said on March 26, 2019, they were called to Vanira Avenue. Jones, who had been shot, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

"The preliminary investigation indicated the victim may have been involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown man that led to gunfire," APD officials said in a statement.

After the shooting, APD said the victim had to use a wheelchair. But on Nov. 28, investigators were told Jones had died.

The medical examiner's office ruled it was a homicide once they determined his death stemmed from injuries sustained in the 2019 shooting.

It wasn't until Jan. 10 that investigators secured an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Lorenzo Harris for the murder. Police said he was already in custody on unrelated charges at the Fulton County Jail.

"We are pleased with the work our investigators put into this case and we are thankful to have another murderer off our streets. The Atlanta Police Department has some of the best investigators in the business," Sgt. John Chafee of APD's Public Affairs Unit said.