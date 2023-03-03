APD arrest homicide suspect during drug bust

Officers also said they found several car keys, crowbars and "additional tools believed to commit additional burglaries."

ATLANTA — Police making a drug arrest didn't realize they were also taking a murder suspect into custody, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Video from February shows a homicide suspect getting arrested in Atlanta while police said they were initially apprehending him for narcotic possession.

The department said officers were around 215 Forsyth St., in the southwest part of the city when officers reported: "they observed two males involved in suspicious illegal narcotics activity."

Officers then approached the duo and reported one of the men threw "crack cocaine on the ground in plain view." That's when APD detained them and confirmed they both had crack cocaine and marijuana.

The police said they also saw a gun on one of the suspects after he tried to get rid of it during the arrest.

APD said they identified the two and realized one of them had an outstanding warrant for homicide in another jurisdiction. They also added the two had warrants for narcotics violations and one was wanted for burglary.

Officers also said they found several car keys, crowbars and " additional tools believed to commit additional burglaries."