ATLANTA -- Authorities are cracking down on people illegally using ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets.

To combat the problem, Atlanta Police conducted a joint detail on Sunday with the Georgia State Patrol.

They went to areas that they said they've experienced the illegal activity in the past and conducted 29 traffic stops.They made several arrests and issued multiple citations.

"We've recovered six firearms two of which were stolen," APD Sgt. John Chafee said.

Officers want to get ahold of the problem to keep people safe. One person was killed and another injured when their dirt bike slammed into a Dodge Charger in southwest Atlanta over the weekend.

During one of Sunday's traffic stops, two people - Jakhari Caldwell and Cedric Brown - allegedly ran from authorities and were taken into custody after a chase.

Sgt. Chafee said Caldwell and Brown are both both DFW gang members. Caldwell allegedly lost control of the vehicle and drove into a wooded area. Authorities were able to catch them after a short foot chase. Officers located a stolen firearm and six grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

This has been a problem for quite some time in the metro. Police describe some of the riders as rude and ruthless, showing no regard to public safety.

"They'll take over an entire road an entire intersection," Chafee said. "They'll disregard traffic signals stop signs."

Freedom Parkway and Boulevard North East is one of their primary intersections.

"They'll drive on the road, they'll drive on the wrong side of the road, sidewalks, yards."

During the weekend's joint detail, authorities arrested nine others during traffic stops. Below is a list of the others taken into custody:

32-year-old Diamon Clay and 30-year-old Kenneth Blessitt. Authorities said both were convicted felons in possession of firearms. Authorities said the firearm Clay was in possession of was determined to be stolen.

41-year-old Gregory Lewis allegedly provided a fake driver's license to police. Authorities said he is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

28-year-old Javaris Bell have an active warrant out for his arrest, authorities said. Police said also had 0.5 grams of marijuana

23-year-old Brandon Miller and 27-year-old Jessie Brown were allegedly found in possession of firearms and seven grams of marijuana.

47-year-old Adrean Hill allegedly had two grams of marijuana

40-year-old Jeffrey Zachary and 23-year-old Henry Rower were taken into custody during a traffic stop on two dirt bikes for driving on city streets and sidewalks.

Authorities said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were give citations and released to a guardian.

APD said 0 off-road vehicles and 4-passenger vehicles were impounded. A total of 11 citations were issued.

