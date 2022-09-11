APD looking for 2 men in connection to string of burglaries

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for two burglary suspects after a string of burglaries at Dollar General and Family Dollar stores.
APD said multiple burglaries took place between Sunday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Surveillance video captured the two men on camera, allegedly breaking into the Dollar General at 2779 Lakewood Ave. in Atlanta's Sylvan Hills neighborhood. The location is not far from Perkerson Elementary School.
APD said if anyone recognizes the men, call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.