APD looking for 2 men in connection to string of burglaries

Atlanta Police said multiple burglaries took place between Sunday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Dollar General and Family Dollar stores.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for two burglary suspects after a string of burglaries at Dollar General and Family Dollar stores.

APD said multiple burglaries took place between Sunday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Surveillance video captured the two men on camera, allegedly breaking into the Dollar General at 2779 Lakewood Ave. in Atlanta's Sylvan Hills neighborhood. The location is not far from Perkerson Elementary School.