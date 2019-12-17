Atlanta Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday evening.

Officers tell 11Alive they were called to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway to respond to the scene around 7:15 p.m.

They said two people were shot in the arm. They later realized a third person was injured at the same location after the victim showed up to Grady Hospital.

Police said the victims told them they heard gunshots fired in the area and then realized they were struck. Two of the victims said they were in the parking lot of a seafood restaurant when it happened.

At last check, APD said all of the victims were alert and breathing.

Officers don't have any information on a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

MORE IN NEWS:

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

Moms show up at court to support 'overwhelmed' mom who left son with Down syndrome at hospital

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old