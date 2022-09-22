Police find 150 pounds of cannabis, other drugs and money | Stolen APD laptop tip

Police in South Fulton ended up finding much more than a laptop, including drugs, debit cards and weapons.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton recovered over 150 pounds of cannabis, other drugs, money and weapons after following a tip from Atlanta Police about a laptop stolen from them, according to a Facebook post.

APD called the City of South Fulton Police on Sept. 7, saying one of their laptops was stolen and that they'd tracked it to an address in South Fulton. Officers with South Fulton went out and said they "smelled the strong odor of suspected raw marijuana coming from the residence."

The department said several search warrants were obtained, and they found:

154.8 pounds of marijuana

Four firearms (One confirmed stolen out of New York)

$8,532.00 cash

THC oil

Prescription pills

Over 1,000 rounds of ammunition

Multiple documents, debit cards, and passports

Three suspected stolen computers relevant to APD’s investigation

“Drug use, including unlawful marijuana distribution, often leads to other crimes in our communities,” Police Chief Keith Meadows said. “This investigation led to the recovery of multiple victims’ stolen property and removed drugs off our streets.”