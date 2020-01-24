ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for help from the public in locating a suspect who they said ransacked a woman's car and ran off with her purse in Midtown.

According to Officer Anthony Grant, on Wednesday afternoon, January 8, officers responded to a reported vehicle larceny at 880 West Peachtree Street, N.W.

When they arrived, Grant said, officers spoke with the victim, who said someone had stolen her pink and white striped purse from her 2018 Toyota Camry and ransacked it after she had parked it there overnight.

According to a police report, investigators were able to determine that a black male wearing all black clothing was seen wandering around the stairwells and parking deck.

The police report said that at about 11:06 p.m., the same male was seen on surveillance video trying to open vehicle doors. He could be seen on video leaving the area with a bag matching the description given by the victim, according to the report.

Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

