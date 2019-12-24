ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect connected to a shooting that happened earlier this month.

On Monday, APD released photos and a surveillance video of a man they are looking for.

According to the police report, officers were called to the Food Mart on Alison Court on Dec. 8 to respond to the scene. Officers said two men walked there to the store. The victim was at the ATM inside, the report said.

A suspect allegedly pointed a gun inside the door, shot the victim in the hand, and left.

The victim left the store as well and went to a nearby apartment complex. Officers located the victim there suffering from the injury. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

APD

The store clerk allowed officers to review the surveillance video from that day. Police said the suspect is wearing a black jacket with white lines on the arms. He also has dreadlocks.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact investigators at 404-546-4358. You can also call Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

