APD asks public for help finding man accused of shooting, killing 2 people

Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect, who is accused of firing the shots that killed two people back in June.

Authorities are looking for Darshae Barnes Jr., pictured below, in connection to the shooting deaths of Jamarquez McCrary and Nyriek Olds on June 19 at 187 Moury Avenue. According to a police report, McCrary and Olds were found in the breezeway at the Villages at Carver apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, they both were pronounced dead at the apartment complex, according to the report.

Police previously released surveillance video from that day. APD said it has secured a warrant for Barnes Jr.'s arrest. He faces felony murder charges.

"Since securing arrest warrants for Darshae Barnes Jr., he has not been located and investigators need help finding him," Atlanta Police said.