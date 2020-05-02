ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide investigators said they have obtained surveillance images of a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting death of an 18-year-old early Tuesday morning in the Fort McPherson area of southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Officer Tasheena Brown said that when officers responded to reports of gunfire at a location in the 1700 block of Stanton Road at about 4:30 a.m., they found an apartment building that had received "damage from several rounds of gunfire."

While looking for possible suspects, they discovered a male dead on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

A Crime Stoppers flyer from Atlanta Police later identified the victim as 18-year-old Antonio Jones.

According to Brown, the suspect vehicle is a 2014-2018 model, silver Chevrolet Silverado, with damage to the rear driver's side fender. She said the vehicle is also missing its gas cap.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact Investigator J. Sheppard at 404-617-3012.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or online at StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

