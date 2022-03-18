Atlanta Police say they've identified suspects in shooting near Atlanta Fair that left teen dead

A 16-year-old was killed that night and two other teens were injured. APD said those involved were mostly kids.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are revealing more details about a shooting near the Atlanta Fair that left a 16-year-old dead earlier this month. APD said Joshua Adetunj died following the March 5 shooting. Two others, ages 14 and 19, were injured.

Police said they have identified several people involved but they did not release any names or give an exact number of how many people they were looking for. APD said Friday during a news conference that the majority of those involved were under 18.

"Unfortunately, once again, this is an escalated dispute. This is individuals that engaged in a physical altercation and subsequent to that there was weapons that were brandished and shots that were fired," APD homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said the shooting. "So, once again, this is an escalated dispute that resulted in a 16-year-old being shot and killed."

Police responded to a BP gas station near Central Avenue and Bass Street that Saturday night. Investigators said they got a 911 call and found three different scenes in the area where three teenagers had been shot, one fatally.

This shooting happened about a block away from the fairgrounds, but the fair still decided to take action. The fair, managed by Peachtree Rides, said they added new security measures, and their officers expanded their perimeter. The fair also said that adults must accompany those under 18 years old.

“We try to make things safe for everybody. It happened outside our perimeter. The local police has expanded its patrolling area with continuous patrols," Chad Young, a spokesperson with Peachtree Rides previously told 11Alive.

APD said they are still interested in hearing more information from the public, and with so many people involved, it's become a complex case.

Those who have information about this incident can report their tip to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form.