Atlanta police officer's patrol car stolen, later found

Officers found the car and took the suspect into custody without incident, according to APD.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after an officer's patrol car was stolen while working in the area of MLK and Magnum Sunday.

APD said the patrol car was stolen around 5:35 p.m. Officers were notified to be on the lookout for it over the radio.

Another unit spotted the patrol car stopped in traffic. The suspect attempted to walk away when officers approached him but they were able take into custody without incident, according to APD.