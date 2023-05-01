'I'm tired of feeling violated in my own home' | APD search for person pretending to be security guard

Victims react while APD is searching for prowler suspect wearing a security guard uniform in Buckhead

ATLANTA — A person disguising themself as a security guard in Atlanta is on the police's radar after showing up at Buckhead residences.

There are two complaints so far, but after digging deeper - it's much more widespread than the duo.

"I just think she's very, very bold," A homeowner, who didn't want to be identified, said.

That homeowner reports that woman dressed as a security guard attempted to enter her home on Friday morning, a day before New Year's Eve. They were able to catch the whole incident on their ring camera.

"We we watched this car drive up our driveway," they said adding that they, "Watched her peer through the window, check the doorknob, check to see if anyone was looking from the driveway."

After that, the suspect came up to the camera and begin to speak. She claimed to be looking for a housekeeper, and after two times of being told she had the wrong house, the suspect left.

"My husband and I looked at each other and said that was bizarre," the homeowner said.

Following that incident, they said other neighbors in Haynes Manor have seen the same woman at their home - the same week.

People reported that she went around residents' private gates, behind their homes and to back doors. Others in surrounding neighborhoods have begun sharing photos and experiences online.

"I looked, and I'm seeing this same woman over and over on other people's cameras, and each time, she had a different story of what she was doing there," the homeowner said. "She was looking for a housekeeper, waiting for construction people for work to show up, working security and must have the wrong house."

The homeowner has called the police and hopes that others share similar stories so APD can build a profile of the suspect and track them down.

"I'm tired of feeling violated in my own home," they said.