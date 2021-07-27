APD releases new video of person of interest in connection with 14-year-old boy shot and killed

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered to find a third suspect in the case.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation involving a shooting that left a 14-year-old dead.

According to a release sent to 11Alive, officers responded to 620 McAfee Street on July 3 at around 10:04 p.m in reference to several juveniles fighting in the area.

Once at the location, police reported seeing several juveniles leaving the area before finding an unresponsive juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound.

At the scene officers located two additional juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital where one of the victims, a 14-year-old boy died from his injuries.

While searching the area, officers found and arrested a 17-year-old in possession of a handgun.

The 17-year-old was identified as Keyontavious Tobias Hood. He was charged with possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18 and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

During the investigation, investigators were able to identify a 16-year-old that was involved in the homicide. His identity has not yet been released. According to police, the teen was taken into custody on a felony murder warrant and sent to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

Investigators have determined at least one other male suspect was involved in the homicide. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him, according to Atlanta Police.

They have released video footage showing the suspect the area of the shooting and they are hoping someone will recognize him and contact police with his identity.