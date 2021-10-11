Persons of interest revealed in new photos following murder of Morehouse student

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying multiple people of interest concerning a recent homicide investigation.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a trio of people who are of interest in the investigation following the shooting of a Morehouse College student on Nov. 3.

The shooting happened along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW, not far from the Morehouse College campus. The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Tyrone Holmes, was found dead with gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the scene, a news release stated.

"We have found that two persons entered this home. Some type of altercation occurred inside, leaving one male deceased on the scene and another male that was injured to the head," Major D'Andrea Price said the night of the shooting.

Taking to Facebook, the Atlanta Police Department is now asking for the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in relation to the case. Photos of the three individuals have been provided.

“We were given little to no information, besides the fact that he got shot twice," Tyron Holmes' step-sibling Kourtney McCoy said, speaking on the sudden loss. "Everybody is trying to figure out what exactly happened because we are getting little to no information. His dad is really going through it. That was his only child.”

McCoy added that she simply wants someone with information on what happened to come forward.

“It's sad to see that a young man trying to go to college, trying to get his degree was murdered in cold blood in his own house. And I know no one wants to rat someone out, but forget about a code. If that was your family or friend or you, you would want someone to come forward,” she continued.