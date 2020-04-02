ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot Monday evening.

APD said just after 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scenes.One of the victims was found in the 1500 block of Rogers Avenue and the other was found in the 700 block of Cascade Avenue.

Both victims were shot in the lower back and were taken to the hospital alert and breathing.

According to police, the incidents are connected. Police located a crime scene in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. The victims told officers they were approached by an unknown vehicle in the parking lot when multiple shots were fired. The vehicle left the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

