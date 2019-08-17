ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department had choice words for the juvenile court system after an alleged 16-year-old gang member, facing numerous charges for multiple crimes, was allowed to go home.

"Atlanta Police investigators were shocked to learn this week he was released almost immediately after his arrest," the department wrote on Facebook.

Police said an investigator arrested the teen in May on eight charges related to gang affiliation, theft and car break-ins. After his hearing this week, the investigator ended up taking him into custody again for an additional car break-in according to police.

"The next day, a juvenile court judge released the juvenile into the custody of his 24-year-old sister, who is unemployed, and required him to wear an ankle monitor," the department said.

The investigator kept tabs on the teen due to his "prolific criminal activity" and learned that he was bragging online about being out of jail with nothing more than supervision by an ankle monitor. Now, police said they're trying to get him back in custody.

"The investigator is working to get the juvenile's probation revoked through juvenile justice authorities so he can be arrested and taken into custody - where he belongs," the department wrote.

The message said that Atlanta Police Department officers and investigators are frustrated by the case - and others like it.

"They work hard on the street to arrest criminals who prey on the law-abiding, but routinely encounter inexplicable leniency afforded to repeat offenders such as this juvenile," the message said.

And while Atlanta Police said the department is in favor of "second chances and rehabilitation" it also believes that "some individuals need punishment."

"Especially those who affiliate with gangs," the strongly-worded message said.

11Alive has contacted a spokesperson for the Fulton County juvenile court system and is awaiting a response.

