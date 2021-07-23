APD: Teen grazed in apparent accidental shooting

While it appears to be an accident, investigators said they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet Friday evening, according to Atlanta Police. They said it appears to be an accidental shooting.

Officers said they responded to the 600 block of Travis Street for a call about a person shot.

However, when they arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken to the hospital. Officers said they went to the hospital to find out more about what happened. That's when they learned the teen had been grazed.