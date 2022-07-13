DeKalb Police say they're investigating child abuse incident at daycare, seeking more potential victims

The alleged incident occurred at Appletree Learning Center & Academy near Clarkston.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said on Wednesday they're investigating a daycare for an alleged child abuse incident, and they're asking parents of any possible additional victims to contact them.

In a Facebook post, DeKalb Police said the child abuse incident had been reported at the Appletree Learning Center & Academy. The daycare is located at 4700 E. Ponce De Leon Ave. just outside Clarkston.

The department asked parents: "If you feel your child may have been a victim or have any information that may help this investigation, please contact DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710."