HCSO: Woman was shot at about 50 times, killed after returning home from job at gentleman's club

Deputies said the victim was ambushed after she pulled into her garage on Appletree Hill Lane early Tuesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old woman returning home from work was ambushed and killed as she pulled into her garage in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Appletree Hill Lane, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was returning from her job at a Galleria-area gentlemen’s club when she was shot at dozens of times. She was wounded and died at the scene, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later tweeted.

"The only information we have is a dark color vehicle pulled up, [someone] got out and shot approximately 50 rounds at her," said Major Susan Cotter with HCSO. "She pulled into the garage, she was able to exit the vehicle, and she was found deceased in the garage."

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported the victim's vehicle was riddled with bullets.

Major Cotter said the woman lived at the home where the shooting happened, but they didn't know if anyone else lived with her.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots, and one said it sounded like a machine gun. Investigators are looking for the dark sedan along with surveillance video from security cameras in the area.

Giana Delaney who lives near the home said she was awake when the shooting happened.

“It was fast,” Delaney said.

Another neighbor, Bonnie, agreed.

“It was just really fast. It sounded like a machine gun to me.”

“I was shaking,” Delaney said. “I was scared, scared. I didn’t want to look out the window, because I didn’t know if they were going to come back and do it again.”

The family of the victim gathered near the home overcome with emotions and grief.

Timothy identified the victim as 31-year-old Valeesha Duncan. He called her his best friend.

“We have a child together, and I’m the ex, so that goes to show you if I can say these positive things and for us to still be friends ,that shows you a lot about her character,” Timothy said.

Duncan and Timothy’s 11-year-old son was not home at the time of the shooting.

Timothy said their son knows what happened to his mom and he’s trying to process this tragedy.

“She was a good person, very sweet, very kind. Something like this is crazy,” Timothy said.

He said they were supposed to finish school shopping this week for their son who is set to start middle school soon.

Major Cotter said they’re trying to determine if Duncan was targeted. She said they have recovered surveillance video from a nearby home, and all they can say right now is that the suspect pulled up in a dark-colored sedan.