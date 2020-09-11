Woman charged with shooting man with BB gun

April Kathleen Dills is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and battery for the Saturday afternoon shooting.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old Braselton woman is charged in a BB gun shooting incident that happened over the weekend, police say.

April Kathleen Dills is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and battery for the Saturday afternoon shooting at a house in the 5100 block of Daylily Drive in Hall County.

Hall County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call at around 2:30 p.m. and located Dills, who was with the 61-year-old victim inside of the home. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with "serious injuries."

Deputies believe Dills shot the victim with a pump-action air BB rifle in his chest. Prior to shooting him, Dills hit him in his chest with the rifle, they said.

Dills and the victim lived together in the home, authorities said.