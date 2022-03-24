x
Crime

Arby's employees commit credit card fraud in Henry County, police say

Police said the employees gathered both credit and debit card numbers from customers - later making purchases with the stolen information.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at Arby's in Henry County have been fired and could face criminal charges after committing credit and debit card fraud, according to authorities.

Police said workers at the Arby's store at 1963 Jonesboro Road stole customers' credit and debit card information. 

The employees would use the card information at other businesses without the customer's knowledge or consent, said the Henry County Police Department in a release. 

Arby's has fired the involved employees, said HCPD, and are working with investigators.

HCPD did not say if they've charged anyone and did not say how many employees were involved in the investigation. 

Anyone who has had their credit or debit card compromised and visited this Arby's location on or around January 18, 19 is asked to contact Detective S. Neary at 770-288-8419 or at sneary@co.henry.ga.us.

