Arby's employees commit credit card fraud in Henry County, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at Arby's in Henry County have been fired and could face criminal charges after committing credit and debit card fraud, according to authorities.
Police said workers at the Arby's store at 1963 Jonesboro Road stole customers' credit and debit card information.
The employees would use the card information at other businesses without the customer's knowledge or consent, said the Henry County Police Department in a release.
Arby's has fired the involved employees, said HCPD, and are working with investigators.
HCPD did not say if they've charged anyone and did not say how many employees were involved in the investigation.
Anyone who has had their credit or debit card compromised and visited this Arby's location on or around January 18, 19 is asked to contact Detective S. Neary at 770-288-8419 or at sneary@co.henry.ga.us.
WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE
- Download our app on Roku and Fire TV
- Download 11Alive News mobile app on Apple and Google Play stores
- Follow us on social media, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Look at our TV guide to see when we're airing on cable TV
- Watch broadcasts, and videos on YouTube
SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER
The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.
GET IN TOUCH WITH US
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.