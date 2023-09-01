Argument ends in deadly shooting: Gwinnett County Police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday.
Police said a call came in around 11:15 p.m. stating that someone was shot in Dacula. Officers were dispatched to Jona Trail, where they found a man who'd been shot.
The police department said that the man had gotten into an argument before the shooting. No other information was released.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please get in touch with GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.