Argument ends in deadly shooting: Gwinnett County Police

Police said a call came in around 11:15 p.m. stating that someone was shot in Dacula. Officers were dispatched to Jona Trail, where they found a man who'd been shot.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday.

The police department said that the man had gotten into an argument before the shooting. No other information was released.