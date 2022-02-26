1 shot after argument leads to gunfire at Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person is in custody after an argument led to gunfire at a Sandy Springs home Saturday night.
According to Sandy Springs Police, two people got into an argument at a home on Abernathy Road near Roswell Road when it turned violent.
One person fired a gun and another was shot. Police said the victim was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Officials said the two people involved in the violent incident knew each other, and it was not a random incident. The suspect is currently in police custody.