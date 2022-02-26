x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 shot after argument leads to gunfire at Sandy Springs home

Police said the people involved know each other.
Credit: File

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person is in custody after an argument led to gunfire at a Sandy Springs home Saturday night. 

According to Sandy Springs Police, two people got into an argument at a home on Abernathy Road near Roswell Road when it turned violent. 

One person fired a gun and another was shot. Police said the victim was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Officials said the two people involved in the violent incident knew each other, and it was not a random incident. The suspect is currently in police custody. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Marietta mother killed in hit-and-run