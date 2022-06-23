Police said that 21-year-old Jeremiah Story was fatally shot overnight at a Perry County Jail by a man being booked into the jail.

PERRY COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting inside the Perry County Jail that left one correctional officer dead.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night, June 22 in Perryville, taking the life of 21-year-old Jeremiah Story.

According to reports, Story was fatally shot by 37-year-old Roderick Lewis who was being booked into the jail.

Police have said that Story was shot as he stood in a restroom where Lewis was changing from civilian attire into clothing issued by the jail.

Authorities said that Lewis shot Story with a pistol before being disarmed by a witness of the shooting.

Lewis was reportedly being detained at the Perry County Jail on drug charges, but was transferred to the Faulkner County Detention Center following the fatal shooting.

Now, Lewis is being charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Story.

After the fatal shooting, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the the following statement:

"Detention Officer Story served our state and our country honorably. My heart aches for Jeremiah’s family and friends as well as the entire Perry County Sheriff’s Office. Every day, our men and women in blue put on their badge with a desire to pursue justice, no matter the cost. Arkansas is blessed to have dedicated officers who always answer the call to serve their community. Join me in praying for the family and friends of Detention Officer Story, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the entire law enforcement community."

Alongside Rutledge, the Faulkner County Sherriff's Office also released the following statement on the fatal shooting:

"The Sheriff Ryals and all of us at Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office extend our hearts and prayers to the family, friends, and colleagues of Perry County Detention Officer Jeremiah Story, who was tragically killed in the line of duty last night."

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the circumstances of the apparent homicide.