Remembering Sergeant Donald Scoby | The Arkansas officer fatally shot on duty

Police have confirmed an officer in Stuttgart has died following a fatal overnight shooting that also left an Arkansas State trooper injured and the suspect dead.

STUTTGART, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have now confirmed that an officer in Stuttgart and the suspect have died following a fatal overnight shooting that left one other law enforcement official injured.

According to reports, the incident happened after two Stuttgart officers pursued a suspect around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the pursuit, 31-year-old Jacob Barnes, shot at the two responding officers, striking and killing one of the two officers.

After shooting the officer, Barnes entered a nearby building and took a person hostage.

Arkansas State Police provided backup to Stuttgart police, with Barnes firing at officers and injuring a trooper from Arkansas State Police.

The woman held hostage was rescued around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday. Barnes and police then shot at each other where Barnes was fatally wounded.

The injured trooper was taken to the hospital where he's described as having non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, the Arkansas Department of Corrections posted their regards to the family of Sergeant Donald Scoby, the Stuttgart officer that was fatally shot during the pursuit.

He was a four-year veteran of the police force.

Stuttgart Mayor Norma King Strabala also put out a statement online, praising the officer for his dedication to his family, friends, community, and fellow officers at the department.

"Donald was a dedicated officer, fierce advocate for this community, and a dear personal friend. His love for Stuttgart, his brothers and sisters on the force, and his family and friends will endure and outlast this grief," the mayor said in the statement.

Community members in Stuttgart, as well as many officials, have been reacting as well.

Bill Jackson, who knew Sergeant Scoby personally, says he called him "Scooby."

"Yeah he's just a really special guy. He's just funny, he was just funny, he had a good way about him and he was just personable, and I just liked him a lot," Jackson said. "Like I said, it's just a sad situation."

In response to the tragic incident, Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement which in part read, "our hearts and prayers go out to his family, the family of the injured Stuttgart police officer, and the Stuttgart Police Department during this difficult time."

The Little Rock FBI released a statement that read, "We are shocked and heartbroken by the death of Sgt. Donald Scoby. We mourn alongside our Stuttgart #police partners, and we offer our prayers for Sgt. Scoby's family and friends. Rest in peace, Sgt. Scoby. Thank you for your brave service to our community."

Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge also had a message to share about the passing of Sergeant Donald Scoby, and added, “The death of a law enforcement officer is devastating to not only the family and community but the entire State of Arkansas. I pray for healing and peace for Sergeant Scoby’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the entire community as they mourn the loss of this public servant,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Our first responders are the last line of defense, and I could not be more grateful for their service and protection. Please keep the family, the Stuttgart Police Department, and the community in your prayers during this time.”

Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office expressed his sentiments for the fallen officer and stated in part, "As Sheriff of Jefferson County, it is with the heaviest heart that I extend condolences on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the family, friends, and fellow officers of Stuttgart Police Department Sergeant Donald Scoby."

Visitation for Sargeant Scoby will be on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Turpin Funeral Home, and the funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.