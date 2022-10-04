x
Crime

Police search for suspect in Decatur armed car robbery

The incident took place on North Arcadia Avenue.
Credit: Decatur Police

ATLANTA — Decatur Police need help locating a suspect in an armed robbery that happened last Friday on North Arcadia Avenue. 

Police said the person in the photo approached a woman who was sitting in her car in a parking space, pulled a gun and demanded she get out.

The woman complied and got away, while the suspect drove off in her car.

Police said the vehicle was later recovered in unincorporated Decatur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. 

Credit: Decatur Police

