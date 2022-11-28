Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in northwest Atlanta

This all unfolded overnight on Monday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting overnight on Moore Street.

Officers add that one victim, a man, is in critical condition. They said he was visiting someone at a boarding house before an argument broke out and he was shot.

The scene unfolded just after 2 a.m., down the street from Westside Atlanta Charter School.

Officers said they are actively searching for the suspect. However, they provided no description on what he looks like.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.