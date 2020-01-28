DULUTH, Ga. — A gas station clerk shot a man and stopped an alleged attempted robbery at knifepoint before it really began early Tuesday morning, according to Duluth Police.

The department said that around 3:35 a.m., 21-year-old Christian Saint Amour rushed with a knife into the gas station mart at a Shell on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

"Surveillance video showed a black male run into the Shell, with a red shirt covering his face armed with a knife," a release said.

Police described how the "male continued to run in the store towards the cashier area still armed with the knife," before he was stopped in his tracks by the store's armed cashier.

"At this time, the cashier shot the armed male one time in the left leg," the release said.

According to police, the cashier then called 911. When officers arrived, they found Saint Amour lying on the floor of the store, and they gave him first aid.

He was taken to the hospital by the Gwinnett County Fire Department. Police have since charged Saint Amour with attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and wearing a mask to conceal identity.

Police did not disclose Saint Amour's condition. The identity of the gas station clerk was also not disclosed.

