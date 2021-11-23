Kennesaw State gives 'all clear' at Marietta campus after lockdown

Police said a gun was brandished at a nearby restaurant.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has given its Marietta campus an "all clear" after being placed on lockdown Tuesday night.

According to Marietta Police, a suspect entered the restaurant El Ranchero around 9 p.m., pointed a gun at a waiter and demanded money.

Luckily, police said the weapon was not discharged.

Because of the incident, the school's Emergency Management Twitter account posted an alert about an "armed intruder" Tuesday night.

KSU Alert: Marietta Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) November 24, 2021

That tweet also instructed those on the Marietta campus to "seek shelter in a secure location until further notice."

At 10:18 p.m., the university announced that normal campus operations could resume.