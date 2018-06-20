CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run in a metro Atlanta county, and police are warning the public to stay away.

Cherokee County officials said 47-year-old Marshall McCall was involved in a domestic dispute in the Rose Creek Neighborhood in the Towne Lake area of the county.

According to the sheriff's office, McCall shot a person at a residence, then took off from the scene in the victim's black 2012 Kia Optima with a handicap tag #WHF479. First responders took the victim to the hospital, though they haven't said how the victim is doing.

However, the sheriff's office hasn't released any further information about the crime, other than the aggravated assault and robbery warrants they're securing against him.

Sheriff's officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for McCall, who was last seen wearing gray pants and a dark shirt. They are warning residents not to approach the suspect because he's believed to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone who does spot McCall is urged to call 911 immediately.

© 2018 WXIA