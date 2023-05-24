Cobb County Police arrest armed robbery suspect on I-75, accused of stealing vehicle

The incident was first reported by a tipster to 11Alive within the last hour, who provided video leading up to the suspect's arrest.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an armed robbery on the I-75 exit ramp to Windy Hill Road Wednesday.

Police said officers were pursuing the suspect who they allege had stolen a vehicle taken during an armed robbery.

Video of the standoff shows over nine Cobb County Police officers, guns drawn, circling a light brown truck. Three county police cars can also be seen in video taken by the tipster.

One police officer can be seen holding back a K-9.