ATLANTA – The man wanted by the FBI in connection with multiple July dollar store armed robberies was located - in jail.

The Atlanta FBI field office said after the story aired showing the photo of the wanted suspect, Covington police detectives contacted them and let them know the man they were looking for, 38-year-old Wayne Patterson, had been booked in their jail for another armed robbery.

Officers arrested him after Citi Trends was robbed on Aug. 17.

Within a nine-day period in July, the suspect allegedly robbed seven stores in Rockdale, Fulton, and Clayton counties, according to the FBI. Officials said the suspect had a gun and demanded money from the cash register in all of the robberies.

In addition to the August robbery in Covington, here's a list of the other crimes the FBI believes Patterson is responsible for:

July 20 around 9:40 a.m.: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store in the 1800 block of Highway 138 in Conyers

July 21 around 10:20 a.m.: The suspect robbed the Dollar General store in the 2770 block of Lakewood Ave. SW in Atlanta

July 23 around 3:40 p.m.: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store located in the 670 block of Highway 138 in Riverdale

July 24 around 8:30 p.m.: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store located in the 1240 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Mableton

July 26 around 8:20 a.m.: The suspect robbed the Dollar General store located in the 280 block of Highway 138 in Riverdale

July 27 around 9 p.m.: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store located in the 800 block of SR138 in Jonesboro

July 28 around 8:20 p.m.: The suspect robbed the Family Dollar store located in the 7100 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro

PHOTOS | FBI searching for armed robber

© 2018 WXIA