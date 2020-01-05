Armed robbery suspects got away after shooting at officers, police say

The suspects were at a home in Villa Rica when they robbed the resident at gunpoint, police said.

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Police in Villa Rica said they are looking for two male suspects who they said fired at officers late Wednesday night following the armed robbery of a home in the Laurel Springs Cove area.

Officers were summoned to the home at about 11:30 p.m. by a shots fired call. When they arrived, they discovered that the suspects had attended a gathering at the home and robbed the resident of electronics at gunpoint.

Investigators said the suspects fired shots into the air as they left the home on foot.

As the officers searched the area, they found the suspects on Grist Mill Drive. The suspects took off into a wooded area with the officers behind them. During the foot pursuit, the suspects fired at the officers.

Police said the suspects were able to get away from the officers.

Investigators said they were able to recover a stolen television set at the scene, as well as a rifle that was used during the incident.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to contact Villa Rica Police Detective Lynn Seagraves at 678-840-1321 or via e-mail at lseagraves@villarica.org.

