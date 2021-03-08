Highway 51 North partially closed after armed suspect fires at deputies in Banks County, Sheriff says

According to the sheriff's office, no deputies were hurt in the shooting.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Banks County Sheriff's Office said Highway 51 North between Damascus and Bennett Roads are closed due to an armed suspect, who allegedly fired at deputies Saturday.

The sheriff's office said it requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the suspect sustained "what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries" during the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, no deputies were hurt in the shooting.

The sheriff's office said this is an active investigation. No other details have been released at this time. The sheriff's office will provide an update at 1 p.m. Sunday.