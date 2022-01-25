Arrest made in connection to 6-month-old's shooting death, mayor says

Police held an news conference Tuesday to give an update on the case.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have made an arrest in connection to a 6-month-old's shooting death that happened Monday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a news conference.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, 6-month-old Grayson Fleming was shot and killed near Atlanta's Anderson Park. Officers responded to 202 Anderson Ave NW. – an area with a Food Mart convenience store and a small auto shop in Atlanta's Dixie Hills neighborhood

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Atlanta Police released a video of a car investigators were seeking out in the shooting.

The mayor said gun violence is out of control and they want to put a stop to it.

At the news conference Monday following the shooting, Dickens explained why he came to the scene.

"I am here because I want the family of this innocent 6-month-old child to know that we care," Dickens said.