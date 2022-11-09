x
Crime

Person arrested, wanted for child molestation, rape in DeKalb County

The department was alerted by their resident comminy system.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person wanted for several sexual assaults, including child molestation, was taken into custody in DeKalb County thanks to a community alert system. 

The department said their community-based Connect DeKalb System alerted authorities. Officers said the car's owner was wanted on warrants for rape, child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.

They were able to track the car to Redan Road and Holcombe Road. DeKalb County Police Department's K-9 and SWAT officers brought the suspect into custody. 

Their department did not release the name of the suspect and did not provide the specific incidents they were wanted for. 

DeKalb County Community Connect is a platform for residents to share information with first responders. Learn more and sign up for the service on their website. 

